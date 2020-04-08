Children First: Online educational resources to help parents and students navigate distance learning

The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to close and shift towards distance learning. This new reality means parents are under pressure to home school their little ones.
We know it can be daunting but there are many cool sites to help parents and caregivers navigate online learning. ABC30 has compiled a list of sites providing everything from video tutorials to engaging educational games.
There's something for every age level.
Fresno County Public Library Resources
Click here for online resources
Need help getting a library card? Call these library branches Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For assistance with cards and more complicated reference questions, please call the Central Library at (559) 600-7323 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For assistance in Spanish: Para ayuda en Espanol (559) 301-6097