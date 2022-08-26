El Toro roller coaster incident leaves 5 injured in New Jersey

El Toro ride one of the tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world with a maximum speed of 70 mph

"Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro," the amusement park said.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- At least five people were taken to an area hospital after an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI's Chopper 6 was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the "El Toro" roller coaster.

Officials with Six Flags said several guests reported back pain after riding the roller coaster Thursday evening.

Five guests were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Video shows crews using flashlights on the tracks of the ride.

Six Flags did not indicate what happened, but said the ride is closed for inspection.

El Toro is one of the tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world with a maximum speed of 70 mph.

State officials fined the park after the same ride partially derailed last summer.