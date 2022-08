Man beats elderly man with baseball bat in Delhi, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody and accused of elderly abuse.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Delhi Saturday night.

They say Matthew Brian Costa got drunk, then got into an argument with an elderly man.

Costa then reportedly used a baseball bat to hit him.

Deputies took Costa into custody and say he then kicked the backdoor of the patrol vehicle hard enough to cause damage.

He's been booked into jail for elder abuse and vandalism.