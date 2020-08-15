Weather

California begins rolling blackouts for first time in 9 years, Stage 3 emergency declared

The state's power grid has come under strain amid a scorching California heat wave in recent days.
FRESNO, Calif. -- For the first time in nearly a decade, California has begun imposing rolling blackouts in tens of thousands of homes.

PG&E has announced it will be turning off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time in rotating power outages.



Tens of thousands of homes across California have already begun facing the blackouts on Friday evening.

Around 10,000 PG&E customers are out of power in Fresno and Clovis right now, although it is unclear if this was part of the rolling blackouts.



The California Independent System Operator (ISO) made the decision to carry out the outages on Friday evening, after declaring a Stage 3 emergency due to higher demand for power.



The last time such outages were imposed in California was in 2011.

The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block, PG&E said in a statement.
"Due to the emergency, PG&E will be unable to notify customers in advance of the power shutoffs, which could occur anywhere within PG&E's service area," the statement said.

"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from ISO.

ISO had issued a Flex Alert for Friday until 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.

Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday in the Central Valley. The hottest days of the summer are coming up, and temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees in the next 10 days.

