Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fresno gas station

Eleuterio Flores was sentenced to four years in prison for a manslaughter admission in juvenile court, and one year of probation for the shooting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man now knows his punishment following a deadly shooting outside a Fresno gas station.

Flores was 18 when detectives say he shot 18-year-old Julian Cerda in March of 2021.

Detectives say Cerda was outside the gas station at Maple and Shields when an argument started between his friends and a man in a white pick-up.

Police believe Flores was in that truck and fired several rounds toward the group, hitting Cerda multiple times.

He died at the hospital.

Flores will be able to serve his probation time while in custody for the juvenile offense.

He'll also be under supervision until he turns 25.