politics

Elizabeth Heng announces run for US Senate

The Republican looks to challenge Alex Padilla in 2022.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former candidate for Congress, Elizabeth Heng, is now beginning her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Heng says the coronavirus and misguided policies prevent public schools from educating children and that regulations prevent businesses from staying afloat.

She says she will focus on safely opening schools, removing regulations on small businesses, advocating for a responsible immigration solution.

The Republican looks to challenge Alex Padilla in 2022.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate seat held by Kamala Harris when she moved into the role of Vice President.

Heng had an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2018 against Jim Costa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnosenatepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Action News Morning Update
Leaders discuss getting George Floyd Act on Pres. Biden's desk
Newsom signs bill to get kids back in public schools
Rep. Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2021
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
How COVID has impacted patients at Valley Children's Hospital
Meet this year's Kids Day ambassador Elise Hales
Fresno police arrest man after 6-hour long stand-off
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Show More
UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
Driver leads authorities on chase from Fresno to Selma
Large drive-thru COVID vaccine site set up in Tulare
14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
More TOP STORIES News