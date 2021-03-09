Elizabeth Heng announces run for US Senate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former candidate for Congress, Elizabeth Heng, is now beginning her campaign for the U.S. Senate.Heng says the coronavirus and misguided policies prevent public schools from educating children and that regulations prevent businesses from staying afloat.She says she will focus on safely opening schools, removing regulations on small businesses, advocating for a responsible immigration solution.The Republican looks to challenge Alex Padilla in 2022.Padilla was appointed to the Senate seat held by Kamala Harris when she moved into the role of Vice President.Heng had an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2018 against Jim Costa.