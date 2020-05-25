elon musk

Elon Musk changes his newborn's name to comply with California law

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his newborn son's name after much debate on social media.

However, you might still be confused.

Musk and his partner, Grimes, changed the boy's name from "X Æ A-12" to ending in the Roman numeral for 12 instead, which is written "X Æ A-Xii."

RELATED: Elon Musk, Grimes announce birth of son, X Æ A-12

The new name is slightly more in accordance with California laws for issuing a birth certificate.

Rules state that official legal names can't be spelled with a number, so technically, using letters to represent a number is allowed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocelebrityspacexelon muskteslababy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELON MUSK
County may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
Central California coronavirus cases
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
1 severely injured in car crash in Fresno County
2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier
Which Memorial Day events are canceled?
Central Valley braces for heat-wave this week
Show More
2 stabbed in Merced, police searching for suspect
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
115 more inmates at Avenal State Prison test positive for COVID-19
Memorial Day commemoration at Los Angeles National Cemetery
More TOP STORIES News