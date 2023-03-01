Valley ROP recruiting for next class of emergency dispatchers

The Valley Regional Occupational Program is partnering with several local agencies to fill the need for emergency dispatchers.

When fire or police prepare to respond to an emergency, there's a lot that happens behind the scenes, in order for crews to assist those in need.

Emergency dispatchers are the voice on the other end of the 911 call.

"You hear their crying," shared Ivon Navarrete. "You hear all their bad moments."

It's a stressful job, but it's also been so rewarding to some of Fresno County's newest dispatchers.

"Every call is rewarding once you hear 'The help has arrived," Navarrete said. "People go through their worst days, and knowing that you helped them and you got some kind of relief to them, it's a big reward."

"I never thought that I would enjoy it so much, but I honestly have fallen in love with this job and I love what I do here," said Danielle Duarte.

The two women recently graduated from the Valley ROP Emergency Medical and Fire Dispatcher program, which is in partnership with American Ambulance and Reedley Police Department.

After the seven-week course, the two were brought on as full-time dispatchers.

Valley ROP is now looking for its next cohort, which starts in April.

"If you have a heart to care for people, then this job is for you," said Jennifer De Leon, American Ambulance's dispatcher training coordinator. "You don't have to be a college graduate. You don't have to have a degree in anything. If you care for people and you want to help the community and help the public, this is definitely a job for you."

Navarrete and Duarte said the program is tough, but it gets you prepared to answer all sorts of emergency calls.

"It's studying outside of home, because like I said, it's a lot of protocols, a lot of memorization," said Navarrete.

"It's a lot of information to retain, but don't feel super overwhelmed," advised Duarte. "It will it will get easier."

Information about the program can be found on Valley ROP's website. Anyone interested can also call Superintendent Fabrizio Lofaro at (559) 876-2122.

