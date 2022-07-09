SoCalGas offers life-changing services for families in need

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Herlinda Esquivel from Visalia lived without a functioning air conditioner for several years and says it was a vulnerable time in her life.
She learned of the Energy Savings Assistance Program from SoCalGas through a friend and made the call she says was life-changing.
"They fixed my faucet, door knowns, plates on doors, AC. I feel safe because of them. They did so many wonderful things," she says.
The program provides attic insulation, furnace repair or replacement, clothes washer, water heater repair or replacement, water heater blankets, door weather stripping, and many more services.
The guidelines and eligibility were recently updated on July 1st.
Now, families whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines will be eligible, meaning a family of four or less who earns up to $69,375 yearly.
Miguel Ramirez with SoCalGas says they notice how difficult it can be for families and people like Esquivel to call them or know about the program.
"It's another way to help our community financially and to help their household. I mean, summer gets so hot here, this helps them."
SoCal Gas partners with Proteus, the contractors who take care of the work.
Jose Gonzalez says seeing family reactions firsthand makes this program and partnership worth it.
"When they are having to live on every nickel that they make, saving $5 or $10 can make a difference whether someone's children eat or don't," Gonzalez says.
Esquivel hopes her story encourages families who qualify to take advantage and live more comfortably.
"There are people who need help and don't know how to go about it. My bills have gone very very low," says Esquivel.
You can click here for more information.
