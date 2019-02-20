5 notable films worth checking out in Fresno this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot-high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release in September of 2018. The Christian Science Monitor's Peter Rainer said, "Impressive ... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?" while Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com noted, "It's scary and exhilarating stuff." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Get a piece of the action at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," while Oliver Jones of the Observer called it "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, February 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. " 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
Catch it on the big screen at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.), Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.), Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro), and Maya Fresno 16 & MPX (3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Olivia Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of the Atlantic said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be director Yorgos Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet." The film is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
