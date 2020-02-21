celebrity

NYC-based artist unveils Kanye West statue at Sneakertopia

By Sir Lex Kennedy
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Artist David Weeks NYC has unveiled his most recent work, which is inspired by his strongest influence, Kanye West, exclusively at Sneakertopia in Culver City.

The five foot sculpture of West's head expresses various emotions an artist goes through. The piece will be on display at the Sneakertopia pop up at Howard Hughes LA until March 1, and then it will travel across the country for viewing.

"The front is the centerpiece, it's like really stern looking, go to the right and he's a little upset, and you get the back and he's really happy and then you get to the right and he's really holy," Weeks NYC described. "A lot of people don't believe in God until he does something for you, so he's wearing a crown of thorns."

The N.S.E. West statue is a stunning work of art that is available for purchase by West, and West only, for $50,000. Although West wasn't on hand for the unveiling, Weeks NYC and his team are confident that he will purchase the statue after it tours the country.

Fans and supporters of both artists can purchase a mini replica of the statue at Sneakertopia in the David Weeks NYC merch area at the pop up. Lucky fans may even see David Weeks NYC on their next visit, as he has been popping up on random days to do signings and take photos with fans and the statue.

Fans local to the area can visit Sneakertopia before March 1 to see this larger-than-life statue in the flesh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentculver cityartcelebritystatuekanye westpop uphip hop
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Lauren London squashes rumor she's dating Diddy: 'Still His! King Ermias!'
'Raven's Home' actress Sky Katz visits youth program
'RHONJ' star accused of using fake photo for house-flipping business
Dwyane Wade on supporting trans daughter: 'Her family has her back'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville library fire: 2 teens will not be tried as adults, authorities say
Fresno Police hunting for man sexually assaulting Fresno schoolkids
Fresno man allegedly tried to lure 8-year-old into his apartment
Navy sailor from Lemoore charged with sexual exploitation of children
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
Monsignor Harrison files defamation lawsuit against Fresno Diocese, Chancellor
Woman dies after two-car crash in Fresno County
Show More
Fresno City's men's basketball coach placed on administrative leave
No death penalty sought for man accused of killing Nick Kauls
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
More TOP STORIES News