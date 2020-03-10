jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pilot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Celtics fan Mark Wahlberg talks getting booed at Lakers game
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Port of Oakland
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Police identify woman shot, killed in Dinuba officer-involved shooting
Valley Children's Hospital has helped this family for 20 years
Meet this year's Kids Day Ambassador Finley Tenison
Around 300 people found partying inside Clovis school gym, arrests made
Show More
Teen found lying on Hanford airport runway, authorities say
2 women run after car crashes into northwest Fresno home
Wild Water Adventure Park hiring for 2020 season
Fire breaks out at Malaga Market in Fresno County
LIVE: Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
More TOP STORIES News