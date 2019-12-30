Arts & Entertainment

Bakersfield couple come to the rescue of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family in Bakersfield demonstrated the power of social media and the kindness of strangers.

Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Bloom, the star of the CW show 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend', put out a call for help on Twitter the day after Christmas.

Bloom said she and her husband were stranded because of road closures.

She said highways going south were closed and every hotel that was open was at least a two-hour drive away and they were about to sleep in their car in a Denny's parking lot.



That's when a couple living in Bakersfield offered to put them up.

"I tweeted and just said, 'Hey we have a room, like there's cats and dogs and pie and bagels and come on down,'" said Kate Brogden.

Added Steven Porfiri: "We figured our house is a little better than a Denny's parking lot."

Bloom, who is seven months pregnant, took up the generous offer.

Bloom recorded a thank-you video to the couple.

In it, she said, "It was a true Christmas miracle. the kindness of strangers is not dead."
