Braille version of Uno created for people with visual impairments

One of your favorite card games just became more inclusive.

Mattel announced it has created a Braille version of Uno!

With more than 7 million blind and low-vision people living in the United States, Mattel worked with the National Federation of the Blind to create the special deck of cards.

The deck features Braille dots on the corner of each card and on the front and back of the box.

Previously, the company created an Uno set for people who are color blind.
