BTS drops new album and 'Boy with Luv' music video featuring Halsey

LOS ANGELES -- Loyal members of the BTS Army have been eagerly awaiting new music from the Korean pop sensation.

Their dreams were realized Friday when the biggest boy band in the world dropped their newest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."

They also released the music video for their new single, "Boy with Luv," featuring pop star Halsey.

BTS had been teasing the release of "Boy with Luv" all week via social media. How devoted are die-hard members of the BTS Army?

The video for the track has already had more than 9.7 million views on YouTube.

In a press release announcing "Boy with Luv," the band had this message to their fans: "We find strength and happiness in every moment. You've given us so much love, and now we want to get to know our fans more. We filled our album with our genuine feelings and the messages that we want to share with you."

BTS begins a stadium tour across the globe next month, kicking off May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
