ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BTS TOUR 2019: BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour right here in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PASADENA, Calif. --
BTS fans, get ready! The famed K-pop boy band is kicking off its 2019 world tour right here in Los Angeles.

The band's very first "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour performance will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

MORE: South Korean boy band BTS makes history with top spot on Billboard 200
EMBED More News Videos

The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.


Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 1, according to the stadium's website.

After kicking off in Los Angeles, the tour will travel to Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka.

The exact tour dates are available on the band's website.

MORE: BTS fans in SoCal celebrate South Korean boy band's 5th anniversary
EMBED More News Videos

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.


Last September, the K-pop group held a soldout concert at Staples Center, where fans - also known as the "BTS Army" - lined up for days, as they wanted to get the best spot possible with their general admission floor tickets.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group from South Korea that has morphed into a global phenomenon. In 2017, BTS was the most tweeted about celebrity, with more than 5 million likes or retweets -- that's more than President Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.
EMBED More News Videos

International K-pop group BTS is kicking off their North American tour Wednesday night, and fans were lined up bright and early outside of Staples Center for the boy band.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbandmusic newslive musiccelebrityconcertPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
BTS fans in SoCal celebrate group's anniversary
BTS makes music history with top spot on Billboard 200
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
LIVE: The Countdown to the Oscars
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Police in Northern California arrest suspect in hit-and-run involving 7-year-old
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in fatal fight outside Kearney Market
Show More
Scores and highlights from Tuesday February 19
Murder arrest at drug operation ends months of agony for missing man's family
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
More News