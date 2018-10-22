An old favorite is back for the Halloween season.
The "Faces of Fear" Haunted House in Niagara Falls, Canada has made a name for itself in recent years, not just for scaring the daylights out of visitors, but also for the photos of guests reactions to what goes on inside the house.
Each year during the month of October the "Faces of Fear" website posts dozens of photos of guests who've gone through the haunted house and lived to tell about it.
If you'd like to see more pictures click here.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthaunted househalloweencanada
entertainmenthaunted househalloweencanada