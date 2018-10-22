HALLOWEEN

Haunted House in Canada continues tradition of posting pictures of frightened visitors

An old favorite is back for the Halloween season.

The "Faces of Fear" Haunted House in Niagara Falls, Canada has made a name for itself in recent years, not just for scaring the daylights out of visitors, but also for the photos of guests reactions to what goes on inside the house.

Each year during the month of October the "Faces of Fear" website posts dozens of photos of guests who've gone through the haunted house and lived to tell about it.

