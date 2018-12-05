'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson tweets about parody trailer by local artists

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen!!https://t.co/X7JXbRd8lP — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 5, 2018

They have done it again!A local group of artists, actors, and filmmakers have created their own, much cheaper version, of a movie trailer.They made a "sweded" version of the 'Captain Marvel' trailer and it's spot on.Take a look at the side by side version.Bryan Harley and Roque Rodriguez make up what's known as "Dumb Drum."Together with local volunteers and artists, they shot the movie trailer in and around Fresno.The trailer utilized lots of cardboard items found lying around the house and was mostly shot in a backyard.The clip premiered over the weekend at Swede Fest and was uploaded to Youtube today.So far it's been viewed nearly 1,000 times.And one of those viewers is Captain Marvel herself.She tweeted saying, "This is the best thing I've ever seen!"Here's the full trailer: