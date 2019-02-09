MARVEL

'Captain Marvel' gets perfect throwback '90s-era website ahead of release

EMBED </>More Videos

With Comic Sans font and clip art GIFs, the "Captain Marvel" website pays perfect homage to the film's 1995 setting. (Marvel)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
"Captain Marvel" doesn't hit theaters for another month, but the team behind the film is already taking fans back in time with its newly launched throwback website poking fun at '90s-era internet.

Marvel Studios unveiled the film's nostalgic website Friday, and it features every '90s-era internet trope you can think of: clip art GIFs, flames, WordArt, nearly unreadable colored text on a busy background, blinking text and a faux hit counter. Oh, and more Comic Sans font than you've seen in one place in more than a decade.

The website's guestbook even includes a subtle mention of Y2K mania and a self-referential "Who approved this?" entry.

Lori Lambert, a software engineer for Marvel, quipped in a tweet that the site was built in now-defunct Microsoft FrontPage and hosted on Angelfire, a web-hosting company that experienced a surge in popularity around the turn of the millennium.



The website is a nod to the film's 1995 setting. "Captain Marvel" follows former U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes and finds herself trapped in the midst of a war for the ages between two alien races.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.

MORE: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelinternetbuzzworthywhat's trendingmovie newsmarvel comics
Related
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Maxx Force: Take a virtual ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Show More
Fontana police find secret underground chambers hidden under manhole cover
Mendota mourns 12-year-old star athlete killed in accidental shooting
City of Lemoore requests temporary restraining order against councilmember
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
More News