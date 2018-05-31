Check out the 5 most popular spots around Fresno's Woodward Park

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit around Woodward Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets
Photo: Lorraine C./Yelp
Topping the list is Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, which offers cupcakes, cake pops and candy along with its signature popcorn. Located at 673 E. Nees Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.
Grandpa's offers over 65 flavors of popcorn, including free samples. Yelpers recommend the Spicy Caramel Cheese in particular -- and say to stop in during Thursday happy hour for half off on cupcakes.
2. Berlin Street Grill
Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp
Next up is Mediterranean-by-way-of-Germany joint Berlin Street Grill, situated at 7059 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for its lamb and beef kebab sandwiches and affordable prices.
For a sample of the restaurant's fusion fare, try the currywurst, a sliced bratwurst served over German fries and drizzled with curry ketchup.
3. Ark Mediterranean Grill
Photo: Gena G./Yelp
Counter-service eatery Ark Mediterranean Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1528 E. Champlain Drive, 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews.
Yelpers praise the budget-friendly prices and generous portions of the customizable combo plates, which come with hummus, pita bread, salad and rice pilaf as well as a grilled protein.
4. Fleet Feet Sports Fresno
Photo: Kayla C./Yelp
Fleet Feet Sports Fresno, a store offering sportswear and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Customers praise its knowledgeable and helpful staff in picking out high-quality athletic shoes. Head over to 9447 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 106 to see for yourself.
5. Colorado Grill
Photo: Marci M./Yelp
Finally there's Colorado Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and more at 46 E. Herndon Ave. Yelpers praise the crispy chicken sandwich and the steak fries, as well as the service.