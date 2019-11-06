Arts & Entertainment

Chris Brown posts home address on social media while promoting yard sale at Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES, California -- Chris Brown says he's hosting a yard sale at his home in Los Angeles and promoted the event by sharing his address with his more than 88 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

The controversial singer, songwriter and actor posted details about the sale on Tuesday, encouraging fans to buy "significantly marked-down, high end designer items."

The sale will be held between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown's home, according to the flyer. Brown added it will be a "2 day event" but did not release details about the second day.



Los Angeles police said Wednesday morning they were aware of the event and officers had been assigned to the location. Officers at the scene said the sale may be shut down by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety due to trucks transporting items in and out of the home, which is in violation of city code.

About two dozen people had already arrived at the home by 5 a.m., including a fan who said he drove down from San Francisco overnight.

"Just getting a chance to come here is just all fun within itself," he said. "Just to get a chance to own a piece of something that he has would honestly just be a great thing to have, like, in a collection for myself."

The 30-year-old singer previously shared his home address online during a spat with Offset in February in which he urged the Migos rapper to come to his house to fight claiming, "My address ain't no secret spot."

Brown's six-bedroom house has made headlines over the years, including last year when California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents seized an illegal pet monkey and in 2015 when armed suspects broke in and locked Brown's aunt inside a closet while they ransacked the home.

Since moving to the home in 2015, Los Angeles police received several complaints from neighbors about Brown, including in 2016 when residents claimed he was riding an ATV and doing doughnuts around the neighborhood.

It's unclear if Brown will be home during the yard sale.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniachris brownu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Show More
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
More TOP STORIES News