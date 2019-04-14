Civil rights activists demand release of man shot alongside Nipsey Hussle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5244600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The beloved hip-hop artist's untimely death generated countless tributes from musicians, elected officials and professional athletes.

LOS ANGELES -- Local civil rights activists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to demand the release of a man who was shot alongside slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.Kerry Lathan was one of two men wounded during the shooting. He'd just been released after serving 20 years in prison and was reportedly arrested afterward.Lathan is now accused of violating the terms of his parole by associating with a known gang member."That's a slap in the face to his family and our grieving community," said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope. "Nipsey Hussle was a hero, a role model, a justification fighter, a successful business person and entrepreneur who gave everything he could to help people in this community. That help included trying to help his friend Lathan. We can't continue to have this cycle of criminal justice system that penalizes people who need help."Ali said Hussle wanted to help Lathan with some clothes.