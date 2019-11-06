Arts & Entertainment

Porn actress Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse, coroner says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Prominent porn industry actress Jessica Jaymes died of a seizure and alcohol abuse, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was found dead in her North Hills home on Hayvenhurst Avenue on Sept. 17.

Jaymes broke into the adult film industry in 2002. She got her big break two years later when she became Hustler Video's first contract model. Jaymes appeared in over 200 adult films.

She was also known for cameos in mainstream media, including the cable television show "Weeds," "The Howard Stern Show" and "VH1's Celebrity Rehab Sober House."

The coroner's report listed her causes of death as a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse.

At the time of her death, many public reports listed her age as 43, but the coroner's report says she was 40 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth hillslos angeles countypornographyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Porn actress Jessica Jaymes dead at 43
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Show More
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
Tulare Western HS band teacher accused of providing alcohol to student
St. John's Cathedral fence proposal looks to curb crime at church
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
More TOP STORIES News