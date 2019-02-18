50 Cent is blasting a Brooklyn police precinct commander, saying he is considering legal action over reports the commander urged his officers to shoot the rapper.According to a report in the Daily News, the deputy inspector made the threatening remarks last June, when 50 Cent was scheduled to attend an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.Police say 'the matter is under internal review.'50 Cent tweeted in part on Sunday, saying: "This guy, Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his power. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun."