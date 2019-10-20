entertainment

Donate to Valley Animal Center, get chance at VIP experience at Miranda Lambert concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert will return to Fresno this February and she aims to make a difference for the community before she arrives.

Lambert announced she has partnered with Valley Animal Center, and fans who make donations to the center have a chance to win a VIP package for her concert.

The singer founded the MuttNation Foundation to ensure dogs would have a safe and happy place to call home. Lambert partners with local animal shelters at each of her tour stops.

The winner will be announced on February 27th, the day of the concert.
