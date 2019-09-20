Miranda Lambert to perform at the Save Mart Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miranda Lambert is coming to Fresno!
The county music star is set to perform at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, 2020, at 7 p.m.
This will be the third time Lambert has paid a visit to Fresno, her last appearance was in 2018 on the "Livin' Like Hippies Tour."
Miranda will be joined by special guest Lanco.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 and range from $38.75 to $93.75.
You can purchase them at ticketmaster.com or the Save Mart Center Box Office.
