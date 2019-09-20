events

Miranda Lambert to perform at the Save Mart Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miranda Lambert is coming to Fresno!

The county music star is set to perform at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, 2020, at 7 p.m.

This will be the third time Lambert has paid a visit to Fresno, her last appearance was in 2018 on the "Livin' Like Hippies Tour."

Miranda will be joined by special guest Lanco.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 and range from $38.75 to $93.75.

You can purchase them at ticketmaster.com or the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoconcertentertainmentmusiceventscommunitysave mart center
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Military warning to those attending area 51 event
KIDZ BOP to perform at Warnors Theater in Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks shares life lessons, motivation at CCWC
Central California Women's Conference draws big crowds to Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
198 Fresno County residents cheated in solar power scam
Visalia man held to answer on murder charges after son shoots self
Fresno moves closer to cracking down on 'nuisance' vacation rentals
Man in court over death of Fresno 2-year-old who shot himself
Show More
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Second victim testifies against Fresno priest accused of sex crimes
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
More TOP STORIES News