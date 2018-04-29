Dreamville: J. Cole announces new music festival in Raleigh

J. Cole, in partnership with Dreamville Records and ScoreMore Shows, announced Friday a new music festival coming to Raleigh.It will be called Dreamville Festival and will make its debut Saturday, Sept. 15 at Dorothea Dix Park.The emcee, who was raised in Fayetteville, hopes "to give back to his home state that has helped shape the artist he has become," according to a news release about the event.The festival will feature local culture, food and art.A lineup of performers was not immediately announced.Specially priced early-bird GA ($49) and VIP (starting at $89) passes are available now for a very limited number of fans who sign up first at www.DreamvilleFest.com to receive the presale password. Otherwise, normally-priced GA and VIP passes will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m., also at www.DreamvilleFest.com with ticket prices of $59 and $99, respectively.According to the news release: "Dreamville Festival's ultimate goal is to not only have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on the city itself and the surrounding region, but also to become one of the most anticipated annual events in the city - one that is a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the City of Raleigh."