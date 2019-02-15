ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Authorities tell The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton' moves

EMBED </>More Videos

Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton' moves

LOS ANGELES, California --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the "Carlton" dance, which he's suing two videogame makers over.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro's lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, the makers of NBA 2K16, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance. The document denying the copyright says the moves in the "Carlton" represent a simple dance routine rather than a work of choreography, which can be copyrighted.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for March 18.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

He's also suing Epic Games over the use of the dance in "Fortnite," joining several rappers suing the game over dances.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlawsuitvideo gamecelebrityactordanceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Oscars: Academy clarifies cinematography presentation plan
"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Hanford this week
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
Troubleshooter: Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in East Central Fresno
Fierce gusts of wind rattle Valley, damage infrastructure and send slabs of metal flying
Show More
Madera residents evacuated after gas leak related to traffic collision
VIDEO: Detectives go undercover in 'massage parlor', arrest 44-year-old masseuse
Former police officer accused of meeting minor for lewd purposes appears in court
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
More News