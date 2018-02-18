ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media

Singer Fergie performs the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Singer Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday and her delivery met with overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.


But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.



Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.


And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.

Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnational anthemNBALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News