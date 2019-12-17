swede film

Fresnans recreate Star Wars trailer for Swede Fest 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The talented folks at Dumb Drum have done it again, recreating the latest Star Wars Trailer shot for shot.

The so-called 'sweded' version is a low-budget homemade remake created by artists, actors, and filmmakers from Fresno.

This one is of 'The Rise of Skywalker' teaser trailer which dropped back in April.

They also showed the other 'sweded' trailers they've done, including Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, and Iron Man, at a festival for sweded films last Friday at the Tower Theatre in Fresno.
