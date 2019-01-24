Great family and learning events in Fresno this week

Jump away the day at Aerozone

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an indoor trampoline park to a mobile scavenger hunt to a spooky mini-golf course, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---If you're looking to burn off some energy, head over to the indoor trampoline park Aerozone, where visitors of all ages can propel through trampolines and foam pits galore.4155 E. Ashlan Ave., Hoover$18.50 (49 percent discount off regular price)Seeking a little adventure? Gear up and embark on a mobile app-based scavenger hunt through Central Fresno. Solve riddles and challenges, learn historical insights and discover hidden gems as you explore the city on this two-hour, family-friendly quest.412 F St., Central Fresno$17 (58 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, enjoy a round of mini-golf at this graveyard-themed indoor miniature golf course, complete with spooky animations and special effects. According to Groupon, Ghost Golf is both family-friendly and wheelchair accessible, so everyone can "bask in all it's creature-filled glory."5179 N. Blackstone Ave., Bullard$15 (42 percent discount off regular price)