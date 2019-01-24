Great family and learning events in Fresno this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jump away the day at Aerozone
If you're looking to burn off some energy, head over to the indoor trampoline park Aerozone, where visitors of all ages can propel through trampolines and foam pits galore.
Where: 4155 E. Ashlan Ave., Hoover
Price: $18.50 (49 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Explore the city on a scavenger hunt
Seeking a little adventure? Gear up and embark on a mobile app-based scavenger hunt through Central Fresno. Solve riddles and challenges, learn historical insights and discover hidden gems as you explore the city on this two-hour, family-friendly quest.
Where: 412 F St., Central Fresno
Price: $17 (58 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Play a creepy round of mini-golf
Last but not least, enjoy a round of mini-golf at this graveyard-themed indoor miniature golf course, complete with spooky animations and special effects. According to Groupon, Ghost Golf is both family-friendly and wheelchair accessible, so everyone can "bask in all it's creature-filled glory."
Where: 5179 N. Blackstone Ave., Bullard
Price: $15 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal