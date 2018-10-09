Cardi B and Drake could win big at the American Music Awards tonight.
The artists are tied for the most nominations with eight each. Other artists who are up for big awards include Camila Cabello, Khalid, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
RELATED: See who's performing at the 2018 AMAs
Here's the full list of nominees and winners:
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Post Malone
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
U2
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
WINNER: Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Favorite Female Artist - Country
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
WINNER: Migos
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year presented by Capitol One Savor Card
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Favorite Male Artist - Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO
Favorite Album - Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs. This One's For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song - Country
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTENTACION, 17
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist - Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Top Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsABCtelevisionaward shows
entertainmentamerican music awardsABCtelevisionaward shows