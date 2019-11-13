Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' rivals James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher face off again for 'Tournament of Champions'

This is the epic rematch 'Jeopardy!' fans have been waiting for!

Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer and the Chicago librarian who took him down will once again go head to head in Wednesday night's "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" final for the $250,000 grand prize.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer

In June, Holzhauer, known to fans as "Jeopardy James," scored the highest single-game total 16 times and was inching toward overtaking Ken Jennings' regular-season winnings record.

Yet the seemingly unstoppable Las Vegas professional sports gambler ended his 32-day winning streak just shy of the record thanks to Emma Boettcher, a librarian at the University of Chicago.

Leading into the show, Holzhauer had $2,382,583 in the bank, putting him at a close second behind Jennings' $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. That means he would have needed to continue winning long enough to earn at least $138,117 to pull into first place.

For those who claimed Boettcher's June win was a fluke, Holzhauer posted on Twitter that "subsequent games won by 'giant killers' who beat a 10+ time #Jeopardy champ: Emma: 4 and counting, 8 others (combined): 0."



Click here to find out when "Jeopardy!" airs on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendinggame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Show More
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Merced City School District announces next superintendent
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
More TOP STORIES News