Local restaurant honoring Michael Jackson in 3-day tribute

A local restaurant is honoring the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 60th birthday.The owner of "Take 3 Burgers" posted this photo of herself with the famous white glove to get people excited about the upcoming tribute.The Birthday celebration will feature themed food, local art, live DJ's and end with a block party concert this Friday.This is the fifth time the restaurant in Downtown Fresno has created a themed menu to honor a music legend-including, Notorious Big, and Tupac.For more information click