FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maná is returning to Fresno!
The Mexican rock band's latest tour is named after its critically acclaimed single "Rayando El Sol."
The quartet holds an impressive nine #1 albums and ten #1 singles. It is more than any other band in the history of Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart.
The concert is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Mexican rock band Maná to play at the Save Mart Center
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News