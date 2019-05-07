entertainment

Mexican rock band Maná to play at the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maná is returning to Fresno!

The Mexican rock band's latest tour is named after its critically acclaimed single "Rayando El Sol."

The quartet holds an impressive nine #1 albums and ten #1 singles. It is more than any other band in the history of Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart.

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.
