'Roma' stars and producer enjoy their time in Oscars spotlight

The Oscar-nominated women of Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" say just being involved in the film makes them feel like they are already winners.

LOS ANGELES --
Awards season has been a whirlwind of excitement for the women of "Roma:" Oscar-nominated actresses Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio, as well as producer Gabriela Rodriguez.

The film racked up wins at the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAS.

Now, "Roma" is up for 10 Oscars, including best picture.

"It's been rewarding from Day One," Rodriguez said. "The experience and the extra reward is the way the public, the Academy, the guilds, the way they've embraced the film. So we're already winners."

First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio said this isn't exactly a dream come true for her because she never dared to imagine anything on this scale.

"Part of the reason is because what I saw on the screen really didn't resemble who I am, and my look, so I thought that was out of reach, or something that I couldn't really aspire to," Aparicio said.

The newcomer gives all credit and thanks to her director Alfonso Cuaron.

"A lot of his castmembers are not trained actors," said Aparicio. "He had the foresight to see that we could actually execute his vision, so in a way he's a magician to change things drastically for you."

Best supporting actress nominee de Tavira said win or lose, this Oscar ride has been the adventure of a lifetime.

"It's perfect already. It is, really!" said de Tavira. "It's much more than I'd ever dreamed of or imagined. So it's perfect already."
