LOS ANGELES --Hollywood's best and brightest gathered at the Dolby Theatre to honor the winners of Oscars.
Here's what you should know about the biggest night in Hollywood.
Who won the top prizes?
Green Book took home Best Picture. Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director and Best Cinematography for his Spanish-language black-and-white masterpiece Roma. With four awards, Bohemian Rhapsody had the most wins, including Rami Malek for Best Actor. Olivia Colman pulled off a surprise win for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.
FULL LIST: See who won Oscars in 2019
What were the night's big fashion moments?
Billy Porter kicked off the red carpet in a velvet tuxedo gown. Jason Momoa had social media buzzing with his matching pink tuxedo and scrunchie.
RELATED: Best dressed at the 2019 Oscars
Best Actress nominees all brought their A-game, with Glenn Close donning a 40-pound gold dress and Melissa McCarthy sporting a cape.
PHOTOS: 2019 Oscars fashion
What were the other notable wins of the night?
Lady Gaga gave an emotional speech thanking co-star and director Bradley Cooper after she won her first Oscar, Best Original Song, for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.
Surprisingly, veteran filmmaker Spike Lee had never won a competitive Oscar. That changed this year: His historical drama BlacKkKlansman, for which Lee was also a co-writer, won Best Adapted Screenplay.
Marvel also took home its first Oscar for the MCU. Megahit Black Panther finished the night with three awards.
What were the most note-worthy performances?
Adam Lambert and Queen kicked off the night with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions." Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang their megahit "Shallow."
What other moments had people talking?
Regina King and Rami Malek both had an eventful trip to the stage. In King's case, Captain America came to the rescue.
Actress Selma Blair made her first Oscars appearance since announcing that she has multiple sclerosis, earning praise and cheers on social media.
And of course the buzziest commercials moment was when Disney dropped a new Lion King trailer.
Who else was there?
Julia Roberts made a surprise appearance to present Best Picture, and her stunning pink gown was on trend.
"The whole story is about love." @greenbookmovie took home Best Picture at this year's Oscars. https://t.co/mbc7mBbZlG pic.twitter.com/A2lMMV7ErV— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019
Other presenters included an SNL trio of Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who bantered before announcing the first category.
Who hosted the Oscars?
There was no host this year.
Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.
This was the show's first time without a host in three decades.
RECAPPING THE MOMENTS
Oscars top moments from Lady Gaga's Oscar win to 'Black Panther' making MCU history
How the Oscars made history this year
Queen, Adam Lambert rock the Oscars with opening performance
SNL queens try target Oscar nominees with pickup lines
Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars
'Wayne's World' stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunite at Oscars
OSCARS FASHION
OSCARS SUNDAY
Oscar winners celebrate at after-parties all over LA
PHOTOS: Oscars after-party looks
Take a look at some of the best dressed of the night
PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants and cape at the Oscars
Regina King stuns in white on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Jason Momoa's matching pink tux and scrunchie are Oscars gold
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
2019 AWARDS SEASON FASHION
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from this awards season
OSCARS FASHION HISTORY
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns
MORE GLAMOR AND GLITZ
Meet one of the hairstylists who glams up the stars for the Oscars after-party
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
Celebrities receive the full star treatment on Oscar night
Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist
MORE ON THE WINNERS, NOMINEES
FULL LIST: See who won Oscars in 2019
What's the most popular Best Picture nominee? 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reigns in state-by-state search breakdown
Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
TOP PRIZES
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture, while Spike Lee wins his first competitive Oscar
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Regina King thanks mother in emotional Oscars acceptance speech
Mahershala Ali's journey to his Oscar-winning performance in Green Book
ROMA
'Roma' earns Mexico its first Foreign Language Film win
'Roma', la 'obra de arte' de Alfonso Cuarón, podría ser la primera cinta de idioma extranjera en ganar mejor película
'Roma' stars and producer enjoy their time in Oscars spotlight
GREEN BOOK
Mahershala Ali, the man of many names, proves his way with words in 'Green Book'
BLACK PANTHER
Marvel Cinematic Universe earns first-ever Oscar wins for "Black Panther"
Impact of 'Black Panther' still resonates, one year later
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
The men behind two sound Oscar nominations for 'Black Panther'
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga wins 1st Oscar for original song - 'Shallow'
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
Journey to 'A Star Is Born': Lady Gaga aims for authentic artistic expression in first Oscar-nominated role
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper give surprise duet performance of Oscar-nominated song "Shallow"
BLACKKKLANSMAN
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for 'BlackKklansman'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' front and center for Oscar spotlight
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Who sings in 'Bohemian Rhapsody?' Meet the man who helped Rami Malek recreate Freddie Mercury performances
OTHER FEATURE FILM NOMINEES
What's next for Glenn Close after the 2019 Oscars
Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Willem Dafoe enjoying 4th Oscar nomination for van Gogh film
Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses special bond with film's director
1st time Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant relishing time in awards season spotlight
Diane Warren heads to Oscars for 10th time as songwriting nominee
Veteran actress Regina King stands as a beacon in Oscar-nominated 'If Beale Street Could Talk' performance
SHORT FILMS
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Short film 'Bao' earns filmmaker her 1st Oscar nomination
The impact of divorce on a child leads to an Oscar nomination for a Bay Area animator
PLAY ALONG WITH THE SHOW
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the official 2019 nominations list for your pool
Who will take home the Oscars? Sandy Kenyon's predictions
How the voting works at the Oscars
OSCARS HISTORY AND TRIVIA
Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Oscars 2017 Mistake: A look back at the 'Moonlight'-'La La Land' envelope error
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures sinks its teeth into restoring original working model shark from 'Jaws'
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
MORE BUZZ BEFORE THE BIG NIGHT
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' set to continue Oscars after-party tradition
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations
Sneak preview of Oscars Governors Ball
Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
Netflix at the Oscars: Steven Spielberg speaks out
Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Stars come out for the Oscars nominee luncheon
Costumes from Oscar-nominated movies on display at Los Angeles museum
The most surprising thing about the red carpet
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.