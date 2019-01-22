LOS ANGELES --The Oscars are just around the corner, and Tuesday morning we finally found out who's nominated!
FULL LIST: 2019 Oscar nominations
When are the Oscars?
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.
As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
There will be no host this year, according to a Variety report.
Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy.
Who are the nominees?
See the full list of nominees here, and check back soon for more stories about the nominees.
When does voting take place?
Here are key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony:
- Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
- Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
- Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
- Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
- Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
- Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
- Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
- 91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
