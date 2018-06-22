Pixar Pier prepares to open with incredible thrills

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3636625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Saturday, the all new Pixar Pier will open to the public at California Adventure Park in Southern California.

Visitors at Disney's California Adventure will soon enjoy some exciting new attractions.Saturday, the all-new Pixar Pier will open to the public at California Adventure Park in Southern California. That means more incredible thrills and adventures for guests who visit the theme park.From the new Incredicoaster to the Pixar-Pal-A-Round-- there are plenty of new rides for guests to experience. In addition to that, there's plenty of entertainment and new restaurants to try-- including the Lamplight Lounge.