OSCARS

Regina King rescued by Captain America Chris Evans at Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Evans appeared almost out of nowhere to help the Best Supporting Actress when her dress was stuck to her chair.

LOS ANGELES --
It was a simple gesture, but fitting for Captain America himself.

As Regina King reacted to hearing her name called for best supporting actress at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, she started toward the stairs to history only to find her dress stuck on her chair.

But suddenly, actor Chris Evans appeared, offering a helping hand and arm as he escorted her to the stage for her big moment.

King gave a tearful and emotional speech, thanking her mom as she claimed her statue for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Evans, meanwhile, is being lauded as a real-life hero on social media for this small but sweet Oscar night moment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardscaptain americaaward shows
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Child killed in Selma area crash
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
Roadway closed as SWAT serves search warrant at Clovis residence
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Show More
Deputies recover all victims' bodies in Tehachapi Mountains plane crash
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
More News