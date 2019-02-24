It was a simple gesture, but fitting for Captain America himself.As Regina King reacted to hearing her name called for best supporting actress at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, she started toward the stairs to history only to find her dress stuck on her chair.But suddenly, actor Chris Evans appeared, offering a helping hand and arm as he escorted her to the stage for her big moment., thanking her mom as she claimed her statue for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk."Evans, meanwhile, is being lauded as a real-life hero on social media for this small but sweet Oscar night moment.