ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

LONDON (AP) - A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.

Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hundreds of high school students play loud and proud at Bulldog Stadium
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
'No one likes them:' NC city 'bans' classic Halloween candy
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Charlotte woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Know your voter rights before Election Day
Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say
Woman shot multiple times in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive by shooting in Central Fresno
Show More
California voter registration hits all-time high ahead of midterm elections
Homeowner catches robbers breaking into home in Atwater
Two motorcyclists hospitalized following chain reaction crash on Highway 41
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
More News