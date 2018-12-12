The best family-friendly deals in Clovis this week | Hoodline

47 Percent Off Indoor-Playground Visits

52 Percent Off Arcade Game Card at Bowlero

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an indoor playground to up-to-date arcade, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---First, The Jungle Party House has open play passes at 47 percent off the normal price. With it, your child can climb the jungle gym, sing karaoke, go vertical in the bounce house, or even do arts and crafts. As a reward for good behavior, you can even let them dig in to the candy buffet.1050 Shaw Ave., Suite 1019, Clovis$16 (47 percent discount off regular price)A similar discount is on offer from Impact Archery-Fresno. The range lets visitors practice hunting or target shooting in one of the 20-yard climate-controlled lanes. Borrow a bow from the in-house collection, and take aim at targets during two hours of range time.1621 Railroad Ave., Clovis$28 (46 percent discount off regular price)A scavenger hunt from Zombie Scavengers is another deal worth exploring. You and your team play the role of survivors of the zombie apocalypse who must forage for shelter and supplies. Use your mobile phone to aid your hunt, which will take across the city. Sign up to take part with this 61 percent-off deal.601 Bullard Ave., Downtown Clovis$15 (61 percent discount off regular price)No Surrender Laser Tag and Adventure Park is also offering a discount this week on weekday sessions. Strap on a vest and enter a world of barriers, shadows and surprise attacks. The 17,000-square-foot laser-tag arena combines tactical thinking with fast-paced play. When you're not playing, enjoy the arcade area, or grab some food or drinks.1200 Shaw Ave., Cougar Estates South$15 (35 percent discount off regular price)Finally, get more than half off a 50-credit arcade game card at Bowlero. This combined bowling alley, sports bar and arcade can keep all ages engaged. The arcade area includes domed screens, 4-D adventures and old-fashioned carnival-inspired fun.140 Shaw Ave., Rodeo Estates$12 (52 percent discount off regular price)