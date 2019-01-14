The very best movies screening in Fresno this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft." It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) and Maya Fresno 16 and MPX (3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Nov. 23, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17 and Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
A Dog's Way Home
A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner.
With a critical approval rating of 70 percent and an audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "A Dog's Way Home" is well worth a watch.
You can catch it at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) and Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.