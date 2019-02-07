The very best movies screening in Visalia this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been a must-watch since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Get a piece of the action at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Friday, February 8. and Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, February 7.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
It's playing at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, February 7.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, February 7.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Stan & Ollie has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 28. The site's critical consensus notes that "Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's screening at Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall 12 (3355 S. Mooney Blvd.) through Thursday, February 7.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, February 8, Cold Pursuit already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's playing at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, February 14.