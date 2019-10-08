Arts & Entertainment

Designer Tory Burch offering $10K reward for her dog's safe return, went missing in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Designer Tory Burch has put out a plea on social media for help finding her missing dog "Chicken."

Chicken is a 7-month-old miniature poodle that was last seen in Central Park near 61st Street and 5th Avenue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

She says in her post that a couple was seen with the dog at 56th and Madison Avenue in front of First Republic Bank. They apparently said that they were taking Chicken to get her microchip scanned.

As of Tuesday, no one has scanned Chicken's chip.



Burch is offering a $10,000 reward for her beloved pup's safe return, no questions asked.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text 646-386-6674 or email missingdogcentralpark@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanmidtownmissing dogfashiondogcentral parklost pet
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 600 acres burned, 5 percent contained
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
Show More
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Fresno woman found shot inside home was not intended target, police say
More TOP STORIES News