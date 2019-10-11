Unruly crowd, audio problems disrupt Jo Koy show in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jo Koy is one of the hottest comedians in the game right now.On Thursday night, he wrapped up a two-day stay in the Valley.But Fresno apparently did not put its best foot forward during his show.Some of Jo Koy's biggest fans said audio problems at the Saroyan Theater kept them from hearing all of his jokes."He's on fire for the first 10-15 minutes and then all of a sudden one of the fans says they have a sound problem. And then a few others start to say they had sound problems," said D Perez.D Perez heard the show just fine and said the bigger problem was the number of unruly fans disrupting Jo Koy's set."They messed up his flow. They messed up his flow more than a few times," he said.Over a dozen people received refunds because of the audio issues.But Perez was apologetic for some of the fans' poor behavior."Honestly, Fresno really had to be the No-Town and misbehave themselves as usual so it really sucked."Jo Koy is on a world tour right now. He wraps up his Fresno stop with one final show Thursday night.The promoter who supplied sound for the show provided the following statement: