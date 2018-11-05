Warner Brothers to make film musical of 'The Color Purple'

A musical version of "The Color Purple" could be coming to the big screen.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers is developing a film adaptation of the stage musical.Steven Spielberg will be one of the producers of the new film, along with Oprah Winfrey, who earned an Oscar nomination for her acting work in the original movie."The Color Purple" was originally a 1982 novel by Alice Walker.Two years later, Steven Spielberg directed the first film version, which received 11 Oscar nominations.In 2005, a musical version of "The Color Purple" first hit Broadway, earning 11 Tony nominations.A 2016 stage revival won the Tony for Best Musical Revival.