wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery; Vanna White fills in

"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak attend a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images, File)

LOS ANGELES -- "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is "resting comfortably" after undergoing emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, the show announced Friday.

Sajak's surgery was successful, the show said on Twitter, adding that the 73-year-old host is "looking forward to getting back to work."

"Wheel" canceled its Thursday taping in light of Sajak's surgery, but taping resumed Friday with Vanna White filling in for Sajak.



The show tweeted out a message of support to Sajak showing the phrase "Get well soon, Pat!" spelled out on its famous puzzle board.

Sajak and White have hosted the syndicated version of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 7,000 episodes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionwheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'
Alex Trebek attends Walk of Fame unveiling for producer Harry Friedman
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead, tied to bed inside home
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
Show More
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More TOP STORIES News