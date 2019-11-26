entertainment

ZooLights returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo as 'ZooLights' is making its official return this weekend.

The annual tradition features holiday decorations as miles of lights are strung up around the Zoo.

You can enjoy holiday music and festive treats as you visit your favorite animals. Santa will also be stopping by to take pictures with you and your family.

A couple of notable nights will include student discount day and ugly Christmas sweater day.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.
