Clovis native, Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks donating to local school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local NFL star is a favorite to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year.We'll find out if Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks receives the award this Saturday during the NFL Honors.For just getting nominated, he'll receive $40,000.The former Hoover High star is donating that money to Fresno's Golden Charter Academy. That school will open in August.It was started by former NFL safety and Edison High grad Robert Golden.Kendricks says he's followed that journey on social media and says he's admired Golden's mission.He hopes to visit Fresno and the school grounds in the future.