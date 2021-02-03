Society

Clovis native, Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks donating to local school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local NFL star is a favorite to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

We'll find out if Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks receives the award this Saturday during the NFL Honors.

For just getting nominated, he'll receive $40,000.

The former Hoover High star is donating that money to Fresno's Golden Charter Academy. That school will open in August.

RELATED: Good Sports: Former NFL player to open charter school for Fresno's youth

It was started by former NFL safety and Edison High grad Robert Golden.

Kendricks says he's followed that journey on social media and says he's admired Golden's mission.

He hopes to visit Fresno and the school grounds in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnonfldonationsminnesota vikings
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Man killed in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Show More
The Weeknd coming to Fresno in April 2022
Newsom's approval rating drops as recall looms
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
2 shot in Merced, police searching for suspects
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
More TOP STORIES News